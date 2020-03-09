%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.25% %4.25% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %1.75% %1.75% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.00-1.25% %1.00-1.25% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.61% %0.77% %1.38%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.39% %0.49% %1.155%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.40% %0.50% %1.17%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.40% %0.38% %1.01%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.37% %0.39% %1.03%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.48% %1.18% %1.18%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.42% %0.50% %0.95%
%L012% %2-year% %0.33% %0.46% %0.81%
%L055% %3-year% %0.36% %0.50% %0.82%
%L013% %5-year% %0.42% %0.55% %0.86%
%L014% %10-year% %0.49% %0.70% %1.08%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %0.94% %1.22% %1.65%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.90% %1.00% %1.46%
%L019% %6-month% %0.88% %0.99% %1.40%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 2% %1.04% %1.04% %1.04%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.61% %2.61% %2.86%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.27% %1.27% %1.26%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1676.60% %$1687.00% %$1609.70%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1672.50% %$1683.65% %$1599.65%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1677.00% %$1678.00% %$1596.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1672.50% %$1683.65% %$1599.65%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1856.48% %$1868.85% %$1775.61%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1685.00% %$1655.00% %$1628.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1809.23% %$1779.13% %$1712.48%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1674.50% %$1670.80% %$1592.30%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$16.910% %$17.165% %$16.808%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.138% %$21.456% %$21.010%
%L067% %London AM% %$16.885% %$17.480% %$16.915%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.350% %$17.300% %$17.150%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.340% %$20.760% %$20.060%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.001% %$17.214% %$16.679%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5240% %$2.5730% %$2.6010%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7652% %$0.7779% %$0.7542%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$870.00% %$ 895.00% %$ 857.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$862.80% %$ 896.40% %$ 859.40%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2423.40% %$2456.90% %$2445.40%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1880.00% %$1860.00% %$1869.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8972% %0.9081% %$0.9155%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1712.39% %$1723.81% %1665.06%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1712.39% %$1723.81% %1665.06%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1707.02% %$1718.40% %1659.82%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.40% %0.42% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.70% %0.71% %0.75%