%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.25% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %1.75% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.00-1.25% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.77% %0.89% %1.43%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.49% %0.61% %1.26%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.50% %0.62% %1.29%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.38% %0.50% %1.11%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.39% %0.51% %1.14%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.18% %1.18% %1.46%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.50% %0.58% %1.07%
%L012% %2-year% %0.46% %0.62% %0.86%
%L055% %3-year% %0.50% %0.61% %0.86%
%L013% %5-year% %0.55% %0.67% %0.91%
%L014% %10-year% %0.70% %0.92% %1.12%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.22% %1.57% %1.67%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.00% %1.00% %1.68%
%L019% %6-month% %0.99% %0.99% %1.67%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 2% %1.04% %1.04% %1.03%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.61% %2.86% %2.86%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.27% %1.27% %1.27%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1687.00% %$1647.45% %$1626.35%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1683.65% %$1659.60% %$1609.85%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1678.00% %$1668.00% %$1671.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1683.65% %$1659.60% %$1609.45%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1868.85% %$1842.16% %$1786.93%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1655.00% %$1643.00% %$1655.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1779.13% %$1779.13% %$1750.10%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1670.80% %$1666.40% %$1664.10%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.165% %$17.355% %$16.788%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.456% %$21.694% %$20.985%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.480% %$17.200% %$17.185%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.300% %$17.170% %$18.020%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.760% %$20.760% %$20.580%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.214% %$17.342% %$16.387%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5730% %$2.5825% %$2.5460%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7779% %$0.7817% %$0.7579%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$895.00% %$ 866.00% %$ 871.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$896.40% %$ 865.70% %$ 864.70%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2456.90% %$2487.10% %$2508.80%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1860.00% %$1887.00% %$1870.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9081% %0.8908% %$0.9067%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1723.81% %$1699.19% %1675.68%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1723.81% %$1699.19% %1775.68%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1718.40% %$1693.85% %1670.40%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.42% %0.42% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.71% %0.71% %0.74%