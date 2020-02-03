%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.57% %1.50% %1.53%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.55% %1.52% %1.53%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.54% %1.55% %1.56%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.52% %1.50% %1.535%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.54% %1.54% %1.55%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.48% %1.55% %1.55%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %1.48% %1.48% %1.52%
%L012% %2-year% %1.34% %1.31% %1.43%
%L055% %3-year% %1.32% %1.30% %1.40%
%L013% %5-year% %1.34% %1.32% %1.43%
%L014% %10-year% %1.52% %1.51% %1.60%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.00% %2.01% %2.05%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.80% %1.80% %1.80%
%L019% %6-month% %1.81% %1.81% %1.81%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Jan. 2% %1.10% %1.10% %1.10%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.99% %2.99% %3.14%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.30% %1.30% %1.30%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1578.85% %$1580.85% %$1583.45%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1574.75% %$1584.20% %$1580.10%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1577.00% %$1586.00% %$1579.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1574.75% %$1584.20% %$1580.10%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1747.97% %$1758.46% %$1753.91%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1580.00% %$1580.00% %$1562.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1698.50% %$1698.50% %$1703.88%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1577.20% %$1582.90% %$1576.80%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.672% %$18.021% %$18.203%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$22.090% %$22.526% %$22.754%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.770% %$17.885% %$18.295%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.880% %$17.950% %$17.890%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$21.400% %$21.460% %$21.920%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.640% %$17.972% %$18.000%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5130% %$2.5200% %$2.5965%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7753% %$0.7813% %$0.8049%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$ 966.00% %$ 959.00% %$ 988.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$ 970.70% %$ 961.90% %$ 985.90%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2255.40% %$2246.60% %$2208.60%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1874.50% %$1886.00% %$1960.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$1.0064% %1.0140% %$1.0679%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1639.15% %$1648.99% %1644.72%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1639.15% %$1648.99% %1644.72%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1633.97% %$1643.78% %1639.45%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.46% %0.46% %0.47%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.75% %0.75% %0.76%