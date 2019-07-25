Byline Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $80.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.6 million, also beating Street forecasts.

Byline Bancorp shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.77, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

