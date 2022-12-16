Business Highlights: Twitter-media rift; Recession fears up

___

Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media

Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday. The suspensions continued Friday with the account of a Business Insider columnist who published a series of articles between 2018 and 2021 highlighting what she called dangerous Tesla manufacturing shortcomings. Many advertisers abandoned Twitter over content moderation questions after Musk acquired it in October. Now he risks a rupture with media organizations, which are among the most active on the platform.

___

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock investors were spooked by the growing understanding of how much further the Fed seems willing to go to defeat high inflation. A statement the Fed issued Wednesday and the message that Chair Jerome Powell sent in a news conference appeared to suggest that the Fed’s policymakers expect — or at least would accept — an economic downturn as the price of taming inflation.

___

US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security. The addition of the companies to the “entity list” means that export licenses will likely be denied for any U.S. company trying to do business with them. It signals a hardening of U.S. efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies such as leading edge computer chips and hypersonic weapons. That comes as the Biden administration is moving to beef up American manufacturing capabilities for semiconductors and other advanced technologies. The list of changes to the entity list was in the Federal Register, scheduled for publication Friday.

___

Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried

WASHINGTON (AP) — The three primary committees charged with electing Democrats are setting aside more than $1 million in donations from disgraced crypto mogul Samuel Bankman-Fried this election cycle. Bankman-Fried was arrested this week in the Bahamas and accused of illegally diverting investor funds to make tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign donations. The former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Bankman-Fried was a prolific political donor to individual lawmakers, official campaign committees and super PACs. Among the recipients of his cash were the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which all issued statements Friday.

___

US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors’ Cruise can unexpectedly come to a halt, potentially stranding passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe after three reports of Cruise autonomous vehicles braking so hard that they were rear-ended by other vehicles. At the time, robotaxis were staffed by human safety drivers. The agency also says it has multiple reports of Cruise robotaxis without human safety drivers becoming immobilized in San Francisco traffic, possibly stranding passengers and blocking lanes. There have been two reports of related injuries. Cruise says it’s cooperating in the probe and has driven nearly 700,000 autonomous miles with no life-threatening injuries or deaths.

___

Starbucks workers begin 3-day walkout at 100 US stores

Starbucks workers around the U.S. have begun a three-day strike. The walkouts are part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Starbucks Workers United says more than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign. More than 264 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year. Bargaining has begun but Starbucks hasn’t reached a contract agreement with the union at any store. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The company said Friday that the strikes were having a limited impact and most stores remained open.

___

The S&P 500 fell 43.39 points, or 1.1%, to 3,852.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.76 points, or 0.8%, to 32,920.46. The Nasdaq fell 105.11 points, or 1%, to 10,705.41. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.19 points, or 0.6%, to 1,763.42.