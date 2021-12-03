Business Highlights: Jobless rate, service sector growth

___ US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 America\u2019s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring \u2014 a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that\u2019s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that private businesses and other employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October\u2019s gain of 546,000. ___ Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, surpassing the previous record set in October. The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Some of the strength in the services sector is coming from supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand. ___ Struggling Chinese developer warns it could run out of money BEIJING (AP) \u2014 A troubled Chinese developer struggling under $310 billion in debt has warned it may run out of money to \u201cperform its financial obligations.\u201d Regulators rushed to reassure investors that China\u2019s financial markets can be protected from a possible impact. Evergrande Group\u2019s struggle to comply with official pressure to reduce debt has fueled anxiety that a possible default might trigger a financial crisis. Economists say global markets are unlikely to be affected but that banks and bondholders might suffer losses because Beijing wants to avoid a bailout. The central bank and bank and securities regulators said China\u2019s financial system is strong and that Beijing will keep lending markets functioning. ___ Sanders to Biden: Cut back looming Medicare premium hike WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 Sen. Bernie Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer\u2019s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. In a letter Friday to President Joe Biden, the Vermont Independent called on the president to prevent the portion of an \u201coutrageous increase\u201d in Medicare premiums that\u2019s attributable to Aduhelm, a newly approved Alzheimer\u2019s medicine from drugmaker Biogen priced at $56,000 a year. A planned increase of $21.60 a month this January in Medicare\u2019s \u201cPart B\u201d premium for outpatient care would be slashed closer to $10. ___ Stocks slump after murky jobs report as markets swing NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on U.S. jobs markets that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty about how the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets. Treasury yields fell, rose and then fell again as investors struggled to square what the jobs report means the Fed will do. ___ No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China, Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages. In a report to Congress released Friday, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency. The Treasury plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange activities of China\u2019s state-owned banks to get a clearer picture of China\u2019s currency practices, according to the report. ___ China\u2019s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown BEIJING (AP) \u2014 Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. says it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but the company\u2019s U.S. market debut in June was disrupted by a data security crackdown launched by Chinese regulators. The company earlier denied reports it planned to buy back its U.S. shares. The share price tumbled after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled data on customers, an increasingly sensitive issue in China. The company raised about $4.4 billion in its June market debut. ___ DAs, retailers say California needs stronger shoplifting law SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) \u2014 Prosecutors and retailers are pushing back on assertions by California\u2019s governor and attorney general that they have enough tools to combat shoplifting and other retail thefts. California Retailers Association President Rachel Michelin says recent large-scale thefts in which groups of individuals steal in plain sight or smash and grab from display cases raises it to a whole new level. California is hardly alone, with similar problems elsewhere in the country. California critics point to a 7-year-old ballot measure that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta say police and prosecutors still have the legal tools to go after such perpetrators. ___ The S&P 500 fell 38.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,538.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 59.71 points, or 0.2%, to 34,580.08. The Nasdaq tumbled 295.85 points, or 1.9%, to 15,085.47. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 47.02 points, or 2.1%, to 2,159.31.