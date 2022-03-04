Business Highlights: February jobs growth, global trade woes

___ Strong job growth points to COVID\u2019s fading grip on economy WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 In a buoyant sign for the U.S. economy, businesses stepped up their hiring last month. It came as omicron faded and more Americans ventured out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. Employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago. Friday\u2019s hiring figures were collected before Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices jumping and has heightened risks and uncertainties for economies in Europe and the rest of the world. ___ Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine leaves global trade in tatters MIAMI (AP) \u2014 Sanctions on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade, with potentially devastating consequences for energy and grain importers while also generating ripple effects across a world still struggling to overcome pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Since Russia\u2019s invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of tankers and bulk carriers have been diverted away from the Black Sea, while dozens more have been stranded at ports and at sea unable to unload their cargoes. Russia is a leading exporter of grains and a major supplier of crude oil, metals, wood and plastics \u2014 all used worldwide in a range of products and by a multitude of industries from steelmakers to car manufacturers. ___ Stocks tumble as war overshadows \u2018fantastic\u2019 US jobs data NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, after even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market wasn\u2019t enough to pull Wall Street\u2019s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. That followed even sharper losses in Europe after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed. ___ Biden announces Siemens investment, planned factory jobs WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 President Joe Biden has joined with the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment to produce equipment for the electrical infrastructure. They say the investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations in California and Texas. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who\u2019ve met with Biden recently to discuss their expansion plans. The Democratic president also will announce details on a rule requiring that companies providing goods to the government have 75% of their product content made domestically, up from 55%. ___ Apple investors urge company to undergo civil rights audit SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) \u2014 Apple\u2019s shareholders have approved a proposal urging the iPhone maker to undergo an independent audit assessing its treatment of female and minority employees. The shareholder vote delivered a rare rebuke to a management team that runs the world\u2019s most valuable company. The measure passed during Apple\u2019s annual meeting Friday is nonbinding, so the company isn\u2019t required to adopt the recommendation. But rebuffing the wishes of its shareholders would thrust Apple into an uncomfortable position, especially since the company has long cast itself as a champion of civil rights. Apple had argued that an audit is unnecessary, pointing to its recent progress in gender and racial equity. ___ Russia to punish \u2018fake\u2019 war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) \u2014 Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine. He signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be \u201cfake\u201d reports. Russia also has blocked Facebook and Twitter. The moves follow blocks imposed on the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe\/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza. The sweeping action against the foreign outlets that publish news in Russian seeks to establish even tighter controls over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine. ___ Visa lowers merchant credit fees for small businesses NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Visa says it will lower its credit card \u201cswipe\u201d fees for online and in-store transactions by 10% for small businesses starting in April. The move comes as the digital payments sector becomes increasingly competitive. Visa, one of the world\u2019s largest payment companies, is facing new forms of competition, particularly from tech firms that have debuted alternative forms of payment that go around the traditional Visa and Mastercard networks. Visa currently charges 1.5% to 2.4% in consumer credit card interchange rates. The 10% cut takes place in April. ___ Report: American whiskey exports starting to rebound LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) \u2014 An industry group says American whiskey exports have started rebounding, but distillers have yet to fully recover. Spirits exports have been battered by tariffs and the pandemic. Exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 15% last year to reach $975 million. That\u2019s according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Last year\u2019s total was still down 18% from the record high, which was about $1.2 billion in 2018. A deal was reached last year to lift the retaliatory tariffs the European Union imposed on American spirits. The council says Tennessee and Kentucky are the nation\u2019s leading spirits exporters. ___ The S&P 500 fell 34.62 points, or 0.8%, to 4,328.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 179.86 points, or 0.5%, to 33,614.80. The Nasdaq dropped 224.50 points, or 1.7%, to 13,313.44. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave back 31.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,000.90.