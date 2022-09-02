Business Highlights: August jobs, stocks' losing streak

___ Lower US job gain in August could aid Fed\u2019s inflation fight WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 America\u2019s employers added a healthy number of jobs last month, yet slowed their hiring enough to potentially help the Federal Reserve in its fight to reduce raging inflation. The economy gained 315,000 jobs in August, a still-solid figure that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising interest rates, high inflation and sluggish consumer spending. Friday\u2019s report from the government also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up from a half-century low of 3.5%. Yet that increase was also an encouraging sign: It reflected a long-awaited rise in the number of Americans who came off the sidelines and started looking for work. ___ Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks gave up an early rally and ended lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in a row. Indexes had opened higher following a report on the job market that showed a moderate slowdown in hiring. That stoked cautious optimism that the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with high interest rates in its fight against inflation. Indexes turned lower in the afternoon after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it wouldn\u2019t reopen a natural gas pipeline to Germany for now, a bad sign for Europe\u2019s ongoing struggle with higher energy prices. The S&P 500 fell about 1%. ___ Russia\u2019s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off BERLIN (AP) \u2014 Russian energy giant Gazprom says it can\u2019t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work. Friday\u2019s announcement came just hours before Gazprom was due to resume deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified \u201cmalfunctions\u201d of a turbine and said the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated. ___ $1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are announcing $1 billion in federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more. The grants announced Friday go to 21 regional partnerships across the nation. The government chose the winners from 529 applicants that vied for grants that were part of the already-approved $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The grants include $65 million in California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There\u2019s $64 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. West Virginia coal counties receive $63 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines. ___ G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system BERLIN (AP) \u2014 Finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrial powers have pledged to put in place a system designed to cap Russia\u2019s income from oil sales, an idea the nations\u2019 leaders had promised to explore in June. The aim is to reduce Russia\u2019s revenues and, by doing so, its ability to fund its war in Ukraine, while also limiting the impact of the war on global energy prices. In a statement Friday, the ministers said they \u201cconfirm our joint political intention to finalize and implement a comprehensive prohibition of services which enable maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products globally.\u201d Providing those services would only be allowed if oil is purchased at or below a fixed price. ___ US seeks more info on Chinese company\u2019s North Dakota project BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) \u2014 Federal authorities reviewing a Chinese company\u2019s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant say more information is needed before they can decide whether project is detrimental to national security. Fufeng Group\u2019s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks is near a U.S. Air Force base, prompting opponents to raise the concerns about potential for espionage. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States told Fufeng this week that the information it\u2019s provided is \u201cinsufficient.\u201d The company says it will comply with the government\u2019s request for more information. The Grand Forks city administrator said Friday that infrastructure work being done for the project will be halted until the review is done. ___ Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles TOKYO (AP) \u2014 Nissan says it\u2019s aggressively pushing electric vehicles to take advantage of a new U.S. law that gives up to $7,500 in tax credits. President Joe Biden signed the landmark law last month. The tax credit can be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle that\u2019s made in the U.S. The Nissan Leaf electric car is among the models that qualifies. Vehicles must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent to be eligible. Chief Sustainability Officer Joji Tagawa says an analysis is underway at Nissan, though specifics are still undecided. ___ The S&P 500 shed 42.59 points, or 1.1%, to 3,924.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 337.98 points, or 1.1%, to 31,318.44. The Nasdaq lost 154.26 points, or 1.3%, to 11,630.86. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 13.07 points, or 0.7%, to 1,809.75.