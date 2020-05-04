Business Highlights

Wall Street sees the economic pain, opts to look past it

NEW YORK (AP) — The devastation rocking the economy becomes more clear by the week with reports continually showing how many million workers have lost their jobs as collateral damage in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street sees that pain, but it already sent the U.S. stock market down by a third more than a month ago on anticipation of that. Now, it’s looking further ahead and sees a future that’s not as bad as this horrific present. That’s why stocks just had their best month in a generation. Whether they’re correct is still to be determined.

Treasury says April-June borrowing will be a record $2.99T

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economic paralysis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the U.S. Treasury to borrow far more than it ever has before — $2.99 trillion in the current quarter alone. The amount is more than five times the government’s previous record borrowing for a quarter, $569 billion, set in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. The Treasury Department said the huge sum is needed to pay for nearly $3 trillion in rescue aid that the government has unleashed in programs to support tens of millions of jobless workers and shuttered businesses with direct payments and loans.

Fed enters a risky new world with ‘Main Street’ loan program

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. economy sinking into a severe recession, the Federal Reserve is set to launch a high-risk program through which it will lend money to small and medium-sized companies outside the banking industry for the first time since the Great Depression. More than the eight other lending facilities the Fed has established in the nearly two months since the viral outbreak shut down the economy, its Main Street Lending Program will be the most complex and challenging yet, economists say. It will likely draw the Fed into more public scrutiny than it has faced since the 2008 financial crisis.

What’s shopping in a pandemic like? Drive to your local mall

NEW YORK (AP) — Many Americans are getting their first taste of what pandemic shopping looks like at their local mall. Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall operator, reopened several dozen shopping centers in Texas, Georgia and roughly ten other states between Friday and Monday. Customers saw closed off play areas and water fountains, masked workers and a ban on shopping in groups. But despite these measures, the big question is whether shoppers will be fearful about being in public places and bother to show up.

Carnival Cruise Line plans to sail again starting in August

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 or soon after with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. The company noted that a majority of its customers can easily drive to those ports. Operations remain on hold at other North American ports and in Australia. Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line halted new cruises on March 13 after multiple ships reported cases of COVID-19 on board.

Intel buys Moovit app for $900M to boost bet on robotic cars

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Intel is buying transportation-planning service Moovit for $900 million as the world’s largest computer chip maker moves further down the road in its effort to build self-driving cars. The deal announced Monday gives Intel another tool to use in its push to become a major player in the efforts to create the technology needed to build fleets of robotic taxis. Moovit makes an app that pulls information from public transit systems, ride-hailing services and other resources to help its 800 million users plan their trips. Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye, a self-driving car specialist that Intel bought for about $15 billion in 2017.

J.Crew files for Chapter 11 as pandemic chokes retail sector

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling fashion brand J.Crew has filed for bankruptcy protection. It’s the first major retailer to do so since the coronavirus pandemic forced most stores in the United States to close their doors. More retail bankruptcies are expected in coming weeks, with Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney also facing problems. Gap Inc. has warned it is running out of cash and is looking for an infusion. J.Crew, like a number of major retailers, was already in trouble before the pandemic.

Stocks shake off an early loss and end higher, led by tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market shook off a weak start and ended with modest gains Monday, thanks to another solid showing from big technology companies. The S&P 500 ended 0.4% higher after erasing an early loss of 1.2%. It narrowly avoided what would have been its first three-day losing streak in nearly two months. Airline stocks sank after famed investor Warren Buffett said he’d dumped all his shares in the four biggest U.S. carriers. The market is coming off its best month since 1987. Crude oil prices rose.

The S&P 500 index rose 12.03 points, or 0.4%, to 2,842.74. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26.07 points, or 0.1%, to 23,749.76, and the Nasdaq gained 105.77 points, or 1.2%, to 8,710.71. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 3.49 points, or 0.3%, to 1,263.97.