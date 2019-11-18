Business Highlights

___

Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute. Roberts’ order Monday contains no hint about what the court ultimately will do.

___

Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — It’s called the “Mustang Mach E,” and it can travel at least 230 miles on a single charge. Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. There are now 18 all-electric vehicles for sale in the U.S., and global information provider IHS Markit expects that to grow to 80 in 2022, including pickup trucks and SUVs that are in the heart of the American market. Yet last year, pure electric vehicles made up only 1.5% of new vehicle sales worldwide.

___

Tests on Boeing ‘Greenliner’ part of effort to cut emissions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier, Etihad Airways, says it is launching one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul airplanes. The move announced Monday is part of a growing industry effort to reduce the environmental and financial costs of flying. Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020.

___

Trump summons Powell to discuss rates amid WH attacks on Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump summoned Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to the White House to discuss the economy and interest rates — issues on which Trump has repeatedly attacked the Fed. The Fed said in a statement that Powell’s message to Trump was similar to his congressional testimony last week, when he suggested that the economy is in good shape and that the Fed would pause its rate cuts.

___

Airbus nails $30B in new plane orders at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has nailed down $30 billion in new plane orders on the second day of the Dubai Airshow after previous rounds of the biennial showcase saw its competitor Boeing take the lion’s share of deals. The largest deal came from Dubai-based Emirates, which announced it would be buying 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 50. Emirati budget carrier Air Arabia also said it would be purchasing 120 new Airbus planes.

___

US again extends limited reprieve on tech sales to Huawei

The Trump administration has extended for 90 more days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei. The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company in May, deeming it a national security risk. That means U.S. firms aren't allowed to sell technology to Huawei without government approval. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Monday’s extension will allow wireless companies to keep offering service in remote parts of the U.S.

___

Auto union opens talks with Fiat Chrysler; strike possible

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker. Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production. Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM, but analysts say the deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the demographics of its work force.

___

New, old drugs may offer fresh ways to fight heart disease

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doctors are reporting that novel drugs may offer fresh ways to reduce heart risks beyond the usual medicines to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. One new study found that heart attack survivors benefited from a medicine long used to treat gout. Gene-targeting medicines also showed promise in studies discussed Monday at an American Heart Association conference.

___

Colorful T-Mobile CEO leaving, even as Sprint deal not done

T-Mobile says its colorful CEO John Legere is stepping down next year, even as the wireless company’s long-running effort to merge with rival Sprint remains unfinished. T-Mobile’s current president and chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, will become CEO in May after Legere’s contract ends. T-Mobile is trying to combine with Sprint in a $26.5 billion deal. Federal regulators have approved the deal, but attorneys general of 15 states and the District of Columbia aim to block it.

___

US indexes inch up as stocks churn, markets await trade deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China. All three major U.S. indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath. Nearly as many stocks in the S&P 500 fell as rose, and it took big gains for technology stocks and others to make up for sharp losses by oil producers.

___

The S&P 500 rose 1.57 points, or 0.1%, to 3,122.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.33, or 0.1%, to 28,036.22, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 9.11, or 0.1%, to 8,549.94. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 4.11, or 0.3%, to 1,592.34.