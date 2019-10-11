Business Highlights

US suspends plans to hike tariffs Tuesday on Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war. President Trump announced the trade truce in a White House meeting with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He.

Big Tech is now a big punching bag for politicians

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Republicans and Democrats don't agree on health care, immigration or taxing the rich. But one subject draws critics from both parties: Big Tech. Yet while the two parties agree that Big Tech has problems, they often differ on what those problems are — and how to fix them.

UAW-GM strike proving costly to more than workers, automaker

DETROIT (AP) — Financial costs of the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors are proving worrisome to more than the automaker and its workers manning picket lines. Michigan's Treasury Department says that with all GM employees in Michigan on strike, state withholding taxes are anticipated to be down by $1.5 million to $2 million each week. Merchants who depend on autoworkers and their paychecks also are feeling the pain.

Visa, Mastercard shun Facebook's Libra digital currency plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook's Libra project, a potentially fatal blow to the social network's plan for a worldwide digital currency. Along with the two payment giants, several other large companies have announced their departure from Libra. Payment processing company Stripe said it was stepping back, as well as online auction company eBay. PayPal was the first of Libra's big partners to exit, announcing last week it would no longer be involved.

US appeals court skeptical of Trump's Medicaid work rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judges on a U.S. appeals court are voicing broad skepticism about the Trump administration's work requirements for low-income Medicaid recipients. The administration has allowed states to require able-bodied adults drawing health benefits to work, volunteer or study. Officials argue that work can make people healthier. But lawyers for Medicaid recipients say that Congress intended the program to provide medical care, and the administration failed to account for potential coverage losses.

Boeing, FAA both faulted in certification of the 737 Max

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing did not fully explain to federal regulators an automated flight system featured in its new 737 Max, and those regulators didn't have the capability to effectively analyze much of what Boeing did share about the plane. Those are the findings of a multiagency task force whose report was released Friday. The Boeing 737 Max was grounded following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people late last year.

Judge will halt lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, its owners

A judge has said he will halt lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and its owners for six months in hopes of finalizing a settlement over the OxyContin maker's role in the opioid crisis. On Friday, the judge brushed aside the argument from a group of state attorneys general that suits against the Sackler family would be essential to getting accountability in the case. His decision does not mean that a tentative settlement struck between the company and about half the states would become final.

Fed plans more Treasury purchases to control lending rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it will buy short-term Treasury bills each month until the second quarter of 2020 to inject cash into the banking system and make it easier to control overnight lending rates. The action marks the Fed's latest response to a shortage of cash reserves that developed last month and caused short-term interest rates to spike, sending the Fed's benchmark rate above its target range.

WeWork to close its New York elementary school next year

NEW YORK (AP) — WeWork says it will close its elementary school in New York next year, as the office-sharing company grapples with a cash crunch following its botched attempt to sell its stock on Wall Street. The company said Friday it will close the "WeGrow" school in Manhattan after the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Stocks rise on trade progress, S&P 500 notches weekly gain

NEW YORK (AP) The S&P 500 finished with its first weekly gain in four weeks Friday as investors welcomed a thaw in the punishing trade war between the U.S. and China. After two days of negotiations in Washington, the U.S. agreed to suspend a planned hike in tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods that had been set to kick in on Tuesday. Beijing, meanwhile, agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products. Technology, industrial and bank stocks helped power the broad rally. Bond yields rose.

The S&P 500 index added 32.14 points, or 1.1%, to 2,970.27. The Dow rose 319.92 points, or 1.2%, to 26,816.59. The Nasdaq gained 106.26 points, or 1.3%, to 8,057.04. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 26.54, or 1.8%, to 1,511.90.