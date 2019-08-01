Bruker: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $36.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $490.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $477.3 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.61 per share.

Bruker shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.64, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

