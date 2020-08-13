Brookfield Asset Management: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $656 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $12.83 billion in the period.

Brookfield Asset Management shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

