Bristol Myers: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.87 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.36 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.5 billion to $42 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 7%. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

