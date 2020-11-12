Braskem: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) _ Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $262.9 million in its third quarter.

The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period.

Braskem shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.60, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAK