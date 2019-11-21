Brady: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $37.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $286.9 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

Brady shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

