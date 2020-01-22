Boston Private Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

The Boston-based bank said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Boston Private Financial shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.34, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

