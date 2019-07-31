Boot Barn: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $185.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.7 million.

Boot Barn expects full-year earnings to be $1.57 to $1.65 per share.

Boot Barn shares have risen 84% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.28, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

