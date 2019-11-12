Boeing orders, deliveries continue to sag with Max grounding

Orders and deliveries of new Boeing planes remain depressed eight months into the grounding of the company's 737 Max.

Boeing said Tuesday that an aircraft-leasing company replaced an order for 15 Max jets with an order of five 787s, a larger plane used mostly on international routes. Another customer dropped an order for three Max planes after ordering a larger Boeing 777 earlier this year.

In October, Boeing delivered 20 commercial planes, including 12 for the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. That's down from 57 a year earlier, which hurts Boeing's cash flow because customers pay much of the purchase price on delivery.

Boeing says it took 10 new orders in October, down from 24 in the same month last year, which included 14 Max jets.