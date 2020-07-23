Blackstone Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $568.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

Blackstone Group shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year.

