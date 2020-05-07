Biolase: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 42 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.18.

