Big Rock: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $772,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $3.85.

