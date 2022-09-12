Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 3:37 p.m.
1 of9 This image provided by Blue Origin shows a split screen of the New Shepard rocket before a launch failure on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket veered off course over West Texas about 1 1/2 minutes after liftoff Monday. (Blue Origin via AP) AP Show More Show Less
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket crashed back to Earth shortly after liftoff Monday in the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, but the capsule carrying experiments managed to parachute to safety.
No one was aboard the Blue Origin flight, which used the same kind of rocket as the one that sends paying customers to the edge of space. The rockets are now grounded pending the outcome of an investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration said.