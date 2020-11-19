Berry Global: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $195 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $559 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.71 billion.

Berry Global shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

