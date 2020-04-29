Belden: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Belden Inc. (BDC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $11.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $463.5 million in the period.

Belden shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC