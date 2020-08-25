Banco BBVA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.2 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $377.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $281.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.35. A year ago, they were trading at $4.71.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBAR