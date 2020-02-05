https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Badger-Meter-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15031644.php
Badger Meter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.3 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $47.2 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $424.6 million.
Badger Meter shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.
