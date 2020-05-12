BP Prudhoe: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas royalty trust posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.27. A year ago, they were trading at $19.80.

