BG Staffing: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period.

BG Staffing shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 42% in the last 12 months.

