B. Riley Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $98.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.83. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.13 per share.

B. Riley Financial shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.35, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY