Autodesk: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $131.8 million.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $899.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $890.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $214.5 million, or 96 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $895 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $896.9 million.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.21 to $4.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.99 billion.

Autodesk shares have declined 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased almost 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $180.65, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADSK