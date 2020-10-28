Atlantic Tele-Network: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $43.45, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

