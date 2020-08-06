Atento: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Atento SA (ATTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services company posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period.

Atento shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATTO