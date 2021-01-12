Stocks drift on Wall Street; Treasury yields keep rallying

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record heights Tuesday, while Treasury yields keep marching higher amid expectations that the economy will pull out of its slump after a powerful recovery sweeps the globe later this year.
The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged after the first 15 minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 30,968, as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher. Trading was jumbled, and the S&P 500 was nearly evenly split between stocks rising and falling.