Stocks are mixed after hot jobs data offers good, bad news STAN CHOE, AP Business Writer Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 11:01 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, Aug. 5, following much stronger than expected hiring data from the Labor Department. Show More Show Less
2 of9 A currency trader talks with her colleague at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A currency trader watches screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A detail of the exterior of The New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening nearly flat on Wall Street Thursday, Aug. 4. New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly. Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Friday following a blockbuster report on the U.S. jobs market that offered both good and bad news for Wall Street.
The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the blistering data also undercuts investors' hope that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Fed may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.