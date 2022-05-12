US stocks end mixed after another day of erratic trading DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 8:26 p.m.
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to another weak start on Wall Street Thursday, May 12 as more declines in big technology companies weighed on the broader market.
A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and bond yields are rising after the government reported that the pace of inflation moderated last month but not as much as hoped.
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after the release of worse U.S. inflation data than expected sparked heavy selling of technology stocks on Wall Street.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after the release of worse U.S. inflation data than expected sparked heavy selling of technology stocks on Wall Street.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after the release of worse U.S. inflation data than expected sparked heavy selling of technology stocks on Wall Street.
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Shares fell in Asia on Thursday after the release of worse U.S. inflation data than expected sparked heavy selling of technology stocks on Wall Street.
NEW YORK (AP) — Another erratic day of trading on Wall Street ended with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes Thursday, after the market reversed most of an early slide in the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 closed only 0.1% lower after having been down 1.9% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Written By
DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA