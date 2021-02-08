Asian shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 12:21 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Monday, echoing the rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs on growing optimism over the global economy.
Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 2.1% in morning trading to 29,378.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 6,897.80. South Korea's Kospi shed nearly 0.4% to 3,109.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped nearly 1.0% to 29,575.61, while the Shanghai Composite picked up 0.8% to 3,525.58.