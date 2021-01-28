Global shares drop after US stocks' worst day since October YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 4:07 a.m.
1 of6 A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Asian shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares skidded on Thursday as a reality check set in about longtime economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, giving Wall Street its worst day since October.
France's CAC 40 slipped 0.7% in early trading to 5,422.70, while Germany's DAX dropped 1.2% to 13,463.25. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1.6% at 6,460.34. U.S. shares were set to extend lossses, with Dow futures trading at 30,068.0, down 0.4%. The S&P 500 future contract slipped 0.8% to 3,716.12.