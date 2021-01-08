Asia Today: China city offers cash for tip on test evaders Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 6:42 a.m.
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through an upscale shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A city in northern China is offering rewards of 500 yuan ($77) for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a coronavirus test. The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and the surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China's most serious recent outbreak of infections. Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Young Catholic devotees wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus stand try to get a glimpse of the the Black Nazarene at the Santa Cruz Church in Manila, Philippines a day before it's feast day on Friday Jan. 8, 2021. The annual Jan. 9 procession attended by tens of thousands of devotees has been cancelled amid the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia's biggest religious events. Several Black Nazarene replicas have been placed around churches as the government asks devotees to pray at their communities instead of going to downtown Quiapo where the original image stays. Aaron Favila/AP
A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus gets a massage after attending Catholic mass in downtown Manila, Philippines. Aaron Favila/AP
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and three other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Commuters wearing face mask make their way during a rush hour Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and three other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
Commuters wearing face mask make their way during a rush hour Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and three other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A Kashmiri woman reacts as a health worker takes her nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Dar Yasin/AP
BEIJING (AP) — A city in northern China is offering rewards of 500 yuan ($77) for anyone who reports on a resident who has not taken a recent coronavirus test.
The offer from the government of Nangong comes as millions in the city and its surrounding province of Hebei are being tested as part of efforts to control China’s most serious recent outbreak of COVID-19.