Arlo Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Arlo Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 26 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $115 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.17, a rise of 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARLO