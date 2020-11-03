Arlington Asset Investment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $4.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $5.85.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAIC