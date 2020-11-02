Argo Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance underwriter posted revenue of $483.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $489.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.1 million.

Argo Group shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.43, a fall of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARGO