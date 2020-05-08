Ares Commercial Real Estate: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $17.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $31.4 million in the period.

Ares Commercial Real Estate shares have dropped 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

