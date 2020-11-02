Archrock Inc.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $18.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $205.6 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year.

