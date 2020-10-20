Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham - 9780385545976 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Boyfriend Effect by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

3. Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435611 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728567 - (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Return to Virgin River by Robyn Carr - 9781488077104 - (MIRA Books)

6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett - 9781984882028 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Searcher by Tana French - 9780735224667 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

9. Ignite by Chelle Bliss - No ISBN Available - (Bliss Ink)

10. Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell - 9781982137359 - (Atria Books)