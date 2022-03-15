Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. My Child Lebensborn, Sarepta Studio AS

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Incredibox, So Far So Good

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Motionleap by Lightricks, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

9. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

10. Toca Boo, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Army Commander, Lion Studios

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Money Rush, Rollic Games

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Frozen Honey ASMR, Crazy Labs

8. Wordle!, Goldfinch Studios

9. Twerk Race 3D — Fun Run Game, Tap2Play LLC

10. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc