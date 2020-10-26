Amkor Technology: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $92.2 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.39, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

