American Homes 4 Rent: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Agoura Hills, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $103.1 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 29 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $20.2 million, or 7 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $289.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.9 million.

The company's shares have fallen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMH