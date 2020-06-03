American Eagle: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $257.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $551.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.5 million.

American Eagle shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 43% in the last 12 months.

