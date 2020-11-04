Ameren: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $367 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.40 to $3.55 per share.

Ameren shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.45, a climb of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE